Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PWZ opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

