Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up 2.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 7,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,566. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.