Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for 0.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 95,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,235 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

