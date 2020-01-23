Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $26.85.

