Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.59. 26,658,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.99 and a fifty-two week high of $225.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.