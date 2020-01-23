Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 13.2% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,658,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $225.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

