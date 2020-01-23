Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 26,658,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $225.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

