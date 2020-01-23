Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,227,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,361.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,536,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.32 and a 12 month high of $225.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

