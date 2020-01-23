Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 3.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

RYT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.12. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,843. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $209.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

