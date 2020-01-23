Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Holdings Decreased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $51.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4767 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

