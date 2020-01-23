Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 23rd (AWI, FIS, FISV, GPN, IMXI, MAS, MTNB, PCRX, PYPL, RPAY)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 23rd:

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). Loop Capital issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

