Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,827 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,724% compared to the average daily volume of 429 put options.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $866.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

