Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Put Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 203,959 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,192 put options.
Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $20.21.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 126,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 303.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
