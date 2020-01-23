Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Put Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 203,959 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,192 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 126,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 303.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.