IOOF (ASX:IFL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.23. IOOF shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 583,064 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

In other news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

