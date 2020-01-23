iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.90, approximately 7,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 2,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN accounts for 1.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 7.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.