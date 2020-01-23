IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

