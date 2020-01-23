Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,321 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up about 3.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 18,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.