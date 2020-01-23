Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,708 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 25,634,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,994,600. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

