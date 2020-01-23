Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $29.37 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 3.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $29,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. 8,356,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127,010. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.