Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,092 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises 1.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 471,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,468. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $66.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.