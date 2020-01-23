Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after buying an additional 619,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,782,000 after buying an additional 542,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 450,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,363,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,469,000 after buying an additional 152,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.