iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06.

