iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Raised by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 199,117 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,884. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06.

