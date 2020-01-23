iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,132 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.