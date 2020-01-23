iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390,132 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

