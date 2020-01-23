iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 962,461 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.