iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.39. 21,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

