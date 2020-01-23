iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 311,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 199,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,747. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

