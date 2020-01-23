iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 318.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 865,335 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.