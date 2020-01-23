iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 89,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,936. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.