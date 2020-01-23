iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,935 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

