iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

