iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.73

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $221.24, with a volume of 26053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day moving average is $199.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,288.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 414.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

