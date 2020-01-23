iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.00

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,737,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

