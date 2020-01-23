iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$38.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,088,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

