IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 4.4%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.