Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.90.
Itron stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. 244,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,922. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
