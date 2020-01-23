Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.90.

Itron stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. 244,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,922. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

