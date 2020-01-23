Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of IVN stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.75. 483,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 31.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

In other news, Director Martie Cloete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,017,997.40. Also, Director Robert Martin Friedland purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.68 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,441,446 shares in the company, valued at C$86,147,314.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,996.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

