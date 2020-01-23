IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32, 40,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 413,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

