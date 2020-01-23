J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of JSNSF remained flat at $$2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

