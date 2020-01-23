J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,652 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,574,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 771.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.03. 645,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $324.76 and a twelve month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.