J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.51 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,263 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

