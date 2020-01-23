J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,978,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 1,745,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,760. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.