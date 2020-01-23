J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 4,754,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $60.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

