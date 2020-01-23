J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 430.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 1,438,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.68 and a one year high of $81.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

