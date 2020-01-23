JBJ Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.17. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.62 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

