JBJ Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 6.0% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 191,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,826. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

