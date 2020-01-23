Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

NYSE:RS opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

