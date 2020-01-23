JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

JBLU stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 355,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

