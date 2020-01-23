JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.